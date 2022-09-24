Advertise With Us
Martha Jefferson’s annual ‘In the Pink’ event presents pickleball for the first time

In The Pink
In The Pink(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 24, the Women’s Committee of Martha Jefferson Hospital concluded its 20th annual “In the Pink” tennis tournament event.

This is the first year that people could play pickleball at the tournament.

The tournament ran from Sept. 23-24 at the Greencroft Club, and had 16 teams playing.

“It’s an important event because they’re playing with each other, but they’re also raising money for breast cancer, so they’re having fun but still helping out,” event guests Ellie Eruseia and Alyssa Grigg said.

The proceeds of the event directly support breast cancer resources such as free breast health screenings.

