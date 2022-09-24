Friday Night Fury, High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Louisa County 63, Charlottesville 14

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Manassas Park 40, William Monroe 20

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward 6

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon 7

North Cross 47, STAB 6

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 20

Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Rockbridge 29, Fort Defiance 26

