Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night Fury, High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd

Friday Night high school football highlights
Friday Night high school football highlights(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Louisa County 63, Charlottesville 14

Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3

Madison County 27, Page County 0

Manassas Park 40, William Monroe 20

Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward 6

Woodberry Forest 35, Landon 7

North Cross 47, STAB 6

Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10

Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 20

Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10

Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7

Rockbridge 29, Fort Defiance 26

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
A dozen teachers from an Iowa-area school say they have been diagnosed with breast cancer...
12 teachers diagnosed with breast cancer in last decade at same school, staff says

Latest News

Monticello Volleyball Team
Monticello Volleyball using family framework to build success
Monticello Volleyball using family framework to build success
Monticello Volleyball using family framework to build success
Amaje Parker
Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week
Brendan Farrell boots UVa past ODU
Brendan Farrell boots 26-yard field goal as time expires, UVA beats ODU 16-14