Friday Night Fury, High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Louisa County 63, Charlottesville 14
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Manassas Park 40, William Monroe 20
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward 6
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon 7
North Cross 47, STAB 6
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 20
Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Rockbridge 29, Fort Defiance 26
