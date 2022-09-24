Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

Hezedean A. Smith. Photo provided by the City of Charlottesville
Hezedean A. Smith. Photo provided by the City of Charlottesville(Charlottesville)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job.

In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.

Charlottesville Mayor Llyod Snook says he expects Smith’s last day to be some time in October.

Chief Smith started with the department in 2020. NBC29 reached out to him for comment but have not heard back.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

Latest News

UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6
UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6
Friday Night high school football highlights
Friday Night Fury: High School Football Highlights Sept. 23rd
Sen. Tim Kaine, UVA President Jim Ryan, and Defender of Democracy awardees
UVA Center for Politics presents awards to defenders of the Capitol on Jan. 6
stock
CDC finds increase in ticks from October to November