CFD Chief Hezedean Smith leaving the department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith is leaving the department for another job.

In a letter to CFD staff on Friday, September 23, Chief Smith says he has accepted a fire chief position in Polk County, Florida but his last day with CFD is not yet confirmed.

Charlottesville Mayor Llyod Snook says he expects Smith’s last day to be some time in October.

Chief Smith started with the department in 2020. NBC29 reached out to him for comment but have not heard back.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.