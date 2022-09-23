Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Welcome Autumn and the Chills

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Autumn and the Chills! A timely cold front has moved across the region and in its wake a much cooler and dry air mass has arrived. Chilly nights and cool days Friday and Saturday. Breezy conditions will persist Friday. Temperatures will warm a little more for Sunday, ahead of the next cold front that may bring a few scattered showers on Sunday. Below average temperatures will carry into next week, with a largely dry weather pattern.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, breezy and chilly. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70.. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Tracking Autumn Cold Front
Few Downpours
Strong Autumn Cold Front
Few Downpours
Tracking Strong Autumn Cold Front