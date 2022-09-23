CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Autumn and the Chills! A timely cold front has moved across the region and in its wake a much cooler and dry air mass has arrived. Chilly nights and cool days Friday and Saturday. Breezy conditions will persist Friday. Temperatures will warm a little more for Sunday, ahead of the next cold front that may bring a few scattered showers on Sunday. Below average temperatures will carry into next week, with a largely dry weather pattern.

Tonight: Gradual clearing, breezy and chilly. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to around 70.. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 70.

