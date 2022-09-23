Advertise With Us
UVA Cancer Center research reveals unhealthy gut helps breast cancer spread

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center says that how healthy your gut is could prevent some of the most deadly forms of breast cancer.

The gut microbiome can be easily disrupted, and an unhealthy gut microbiome can reprogram important immune cells in breast tissue to facilitate the spread of cancer.

“Once we understand the how and the why of these changes that are happening, we can develop more heightened therapeutics to stop those changes from occurring so we can prevent disease,” Dr. Melanie R. Rutkowski said.

The research was conducted on mice in UVA’s labs

More information on the study can be found here.

