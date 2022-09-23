Advertise With Us
Three taken to hospital after shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting at an Albemarle County apartment complex sent three people to the hospital on Thursday night, Sept. 23.

Police responded to a shots fired call shortly at 7 pm at Mallside Forest Ct. The three victims who were transported to UVA hospital are all in stable condition as of Friday morning.

The Albemarle County Police Department is not releasing any other information at this time and say it is an active investigation.

