New Stanardsville pedestrian bridge completes phase II of streetscape project

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new pedestrian bridge in Greene County, but you can’t use it just yet.

The 42-foot bridge was lowered over Mitchell Creek in Stanardsville while a small crowd looked on.

This is the end of phase two of the town’s streetscape project.

The project has added new sidewalks, more lighting, and now, this bridge.

“We try to promote tourism and we want it to be safe here in town so by adding the sidewalks and adding adequate street lighting. It makes it more friendly, it makes it safer, and its something that needed to be done for the town,” Mayor Gary Lowe said.

This week, the bridge will be inspected, and it’s expected to open to everyone next week.

