First Week of Autumn Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a brisk north breeze on this first full day of autumn. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than recent days.

Near calm overnight and chilly.

My pick day of the weekend is Saturday. Pleasant sunshine with a light southwest breeze.

Tracking the progress of a weak weather system arriving from the west later on Sunday into Sunday night. A passing shower, perhaps a downpour for some in the Sunday to early Monday time frame.

Cooler than average next week and dry until the end of the week.

Friday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. North breeze.

Friday night: You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt if you’re heading out to high school football this evening. Cooling through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Mild with a small chance for a passing shower. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. A shower/thunder risk Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.

