Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

First Week of Autumn Outlook

One Small Rain Risk
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect a brisk north breeze on this first full day of autumn. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler than recent days.

Near calm overnight and chilly.

My pick day of the weekend is Saturday. Pleasant sunshine with a light southwest breeze.

Tracking the progress of a weak weather system arriving from the west later on Sunday into Sunday night. A passing shower, perhaps a downpour for some in the Sunday to early Monday time frame.

Cooler than average next week and dry until the end of the week.

Friday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. North breeze.

Friday night: You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt if you’re heading out to high school football this evening. Cooling through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Mild with a small chance for a passing shower. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. A shower/thunder risk Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
India Sims as a child in a cast
Crozet’s India Sims gets a surprise from R&B star and rises above odds
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate roll out Monday

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Welcome Autumn and the Chills
Tracking Autumn Cold Front
Few Downpours
Strong Autumn Cold Front