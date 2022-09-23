Fall Weekend Is Here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This first weekend of Fall will feature chilly to cool nights and comfortable days. Some early morning clouds Saturday will give way to more sunshine with highs in the 70s. An approaching cold front Sunday will help to warm temperatures to around 80. A passing shower or storm may occur Sunday, but many will remain dry. Below average temperatures will carry into next week, with a largely dry weather pattern.

The tropics remain active and a developing system in the Caribbean Sea is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane next week, and may track and impact southwest Florida. Something to watch!

Tonight: Clouds increase, chilly. Lows 40s.

Saturday: Early clouds, then mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Passing shower or storm. Highs around 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows around 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.