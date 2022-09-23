Energy saving improvements are being made to 40 homes in 40 days

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet family will now have a cozier winter thanks to a group effort by Dominion Energy, the Building Goodness Foundation, and the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP).

The Abrams family has lived in their current house for 30 years, relying on inefficient baseboard heaters.

“All of this is to help us tremendously with a cold house and our electricity bill and everything that’s happening,” Carlton Abrams said. “Fortunately for us, they’ve promised that they’re gonna make sure that goes away.”

The project will keep the Abrams family warm and save them money.

“This house is receiving energy efficiency upgrades, and also some Beautification and weatherization work,” said Robbie Wright with Dominion Energy.

“The Building Goodness Foundation has worked on the basement and we’ve done some demo down there and some structural repair, asbestos remediation and these sorts of things,” said Courtney Polk with the Building Goodness Foundation.

The project leaders say they are working on making these upgrades happen for dozens of families.

“It started with just providing heating bill assistance, and it’s grown through the years so we now provide year round assistance for energy bills. We also promote weatherization, so we’re improving insulation in the customers home and sealing up air leaks,” Wright said.

In the last 40 years, 895,000 families have had help with their bills or had their houses weatherized in Virginia.

“Without a doubt, it is like the culmination of all the blessing. We’ve been going through this for so long,” Abrams said.

