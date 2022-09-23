CDC finds increase in ticks from October to November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The CDC has found a large spike in tick bites from October to November.

Taking preventative measures is highly encouraged as the best protection from potential infections.

Along with using insect repellent, people should avoid long grass, shrubs, and leaf litter.

Research has shown that taking a shower within two hours after being outdoors can reduce the chances of tick bites, as well as 10 minutes of putting clothes in the dryer.

