Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage.

Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal.

These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we are in the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade.

“This shortage of platelets gets worse and worse with every passing year, and I think it’s going to start to impact lots of different facets of healthcare and we really need to start thinking about alternative culture based approaches,” UVA Professor of Pathology Doctor Adam Goldfarb said.

Right now, researchers are looking at methods to increase platelet production in the lab, and they say their next step is to increase the safety and efficiency of the methods before applying the study to patients.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

UVA wants to be known for their public service.
UVA launches program to increase public service
The collection is open for one year.
UVA showcases portraits from Holsinger Collection of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th century
The department hosted a trail maintenance effort at Forest Hills Park Wednesday, September 21.
Charlottesville Parks & Rec. hosts trail cleanup for United Way Day of Caring
(STOCK)
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors