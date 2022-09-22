Tracking Autumn Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Change of the seasons from summer to fall will occur as the weather set up delivers a big change in temperatures for the late week.

A strong cold front today, around midday, could trigger a few showers or a storm. No widespread rain expected. Once the front pushes through, it will turn breezy and temperatures will fall, as much cooler air arrives into Friday morning. The Autumn Equinox occurs this evening at 9:04 PM.

Chilly nights and cool days Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm a little more for Sunday, ahead of the next cold front that may bring a few scattered showers late on Sunday into early Monday. Below average temperatures will carry into next week. With a largely dry weather pattern.

Thursday: Variable clouds, passing shower or downpour. Not everyone will have rainfall. Turning breezy. Falling afternoon temperatures. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild. Few late day or overnight showers. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

