Sen. Tim Kaine pushes Medicare X Choice Act

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says the amount of Americans with health insurance right now is the lowest amount in history, at about 8.2%.

He’s supporting the Medicare X Choice Act, something he believes will help.

Kaine says the act would provide a reasonably priced choice for people to buy into. It’s designed for the uninsured to become insured even if they’re self employed or work for an employer who does not offer benefits.

“Millions of Americans go buy health insurance on the exchanges that were set up after the Affordable Care Act. Insurance companies offer policies on the exchanges,” Kaine said.

The act is also being championed by Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

He and Kaine believe about a million people could get insurance through this option.

