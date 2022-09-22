Potter’s Craft Cider Receiving a $100,000 grant to fund new location and apple supply
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new influx of cash means changes for Potter’s Craft Cider in Albemarle County.
A $100,000 grant from the state is bringing eight new jobs and a new location in Woolen Mills.
The grant money is making it possible for Potter’s to also buy 1.5 billion pounds of apples continue meeting demand.
Albemarle County also approved a matching grant to help make this happen.
Roger Johnson with Albemarle County Economic Development says that the opening of Potter’s new location is a step towards the future Albemarle County would like to see for Woolen Mills.
The hope is that it will become a place where both people and businesses will want to locate themselves in coming years.
The money will be dispersed over the next three years.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.