Potter’s Craft Cider Receiving a $100,000 grant to fund new location and apple supply

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new influx of cash means changes for Potter’s Craft Cider in Albemarle County.

A $100,000 grant from the state is bringing eight new jobs and a new location in Woolen Mills.

The grant money is making it possible for Potter’s to also buy 1.5 billion pounds of apples continue meeting demand.

Albemarle County also approved a matching grant to help make this happen.

Roger Johnson with Albemarle County Economic Development says that the opening of Potter’s new location is a step towards the future Albemarle County would like to see for Woolen Mills.

The hope is that it will become a place where both people and businesses will want to locate themselves in coming years.

The money will be dispersed over the next three years.

