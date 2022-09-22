Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says

Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with homicide.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her severely bruised baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 8.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, told deputies her boyfriend, Philip Coker, was watching the child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

Clautu was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Coker was charged with homicide. Both were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.
Police responding to call at CHS.
CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall

Latest News

A man plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. On...
Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions
FILE - Students stand at the sign of Oxford High School where memorial items are being placed...
Lawyer: Teen a worry months before Michigan school shooting
Monticello Volleyball Team
Monticello Volleyball using family framework to build success
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says