Free Narcan, HIV, Hep C testing available at IX Art Park

Narcan (file)

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To celebrate National Recovery Month, on Thursday, Sept. 29, IX Art Park will hold a recovery resource fair at the same time as IX’s Sunset Farmer’s Market.

Tables of free materials will be set up, with art-making activities, Narcan, and safe sex materials available.

HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available for free.

At 7:45 p.m., Region Ten will host a screening of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a feature-length documentary film that follows the lives 5 people recovering from substance abuse.

Event details can be found here.

