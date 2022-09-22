Free Narcan, HIV, Hep C testing available at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To celebrate National Recovery Month, on Thursday, Sept. 29, IX Art Park will hold a recovery resource fair at the same time as IX’s Sunset Farmer’s Market.

Tables of free materials will be set up, with art-making activities, Narcan, and safe sex materials available.

HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available for free.

At 7:45 p.m., Region Ten will host a screening of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a feature-length documentary film that follows the lives 5 people recovering from substance abuse.

