Early in-person voting begins Sept. 23

RICHMOND, VA — In-person voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election begins Sept. 23, and will continue through Nov. 5.

To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. The location of the general registrar’s office for all jurisdictions can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website (https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/PublicContactLookup) as well as a list of acceptable forms of identification (https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/voterid/index.html).

Some jurisdictions may offer early in-person voting at satellite locations in addition to the general registrar’s office. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays preceding Election Day. Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours and additional locations.

Additionally, absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 23 to military and overseas voters as well as anyone who has applied to receive one. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in-person, by mail, online (https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee) or by contacting your general registrar’s office.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or polling location on Election Day. Any voter mailing an absentee ballot must have it postmarked no later than Nov. 8.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

Voters with questions about absentee and early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

