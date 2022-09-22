CATEC and community leaders discuss partnerships to help students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, community leaders and businesses came together to discuss ways they can partner together and support students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools.

“All the business owners that are here are talking about having students working with them, and how impactful that is to young people, and how honestly that helps create better success for our students,” said Amy Laufer with the Albemarle Education Foundation.

The partnerships are intended to provide students with the resources they need to succeed.

“Volunteering in the school is making a difference at the elementary school level. It can be supporting our foundations and our PTOs and make sure our students have the resources they need to be successful, and then it could be finding job placements or job shadowing internships,” Director of Equity Eric Iriary said.

The impact of these partnerships will help students with the transition from school to work.

“All of the partnerships really play a key role in ensuring that our students are successful, that they can achieve their learning outcomes, and that they can transfer to a school or enter the workforce earning a livable wage. We really value those partnerships because of what it means for our students, our community partners believe in us, they believe in our students, and I believe in our graduates,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said.

