Apex Clean Energy donates $1 million to the city’s affordable housing fund

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apex Clean Energy is pledging $1 million to support affordable housing in Charlottesville.

“I took a tour of all the projects that I’m working on and learned about what a tremendous cause this is, to provide affordable housing for people in Charlottesville,” CEO Mark Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the tour inspired him to get involved.

“They’re engaging with companies like Apex and individual donors, and they’ve done a great job of not only raising money from people like Dave Matthews, but also from individual donations, and I think they’re up to almost $22 million,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin says the money is not only for getting a roof over someone’s head, but also for other important affordable housing initiatives.

“The grant is going to go a long way to helping people not only have dignified and modern housing, but also towards programs like health care and early childhood care services,” Goodwin said.

Apex’s grant will be coordinated through the city’s affordable housing opportunity fund.

