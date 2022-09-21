Advertise With Us
UVA launches program to increase public service

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a program that aims to make UVA synonymous with service.

The program will let students explore what it takes to be involved in public service, collaborate, and create effective communications.

“I think this program is doing is really harnessing all of our students,” David-Aaron Roth said. “It’s important for us to be thinking about the ways that we’re interacting with the Charlottesville community.”

The program is currently open to first-year students, but plans to grow in the future.

