Sunny and hot on this last day of summer
Turning much cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on this last full day of summer. As high pressure drifts east, a cold front will begin to approach the region. Thursday morning’s sun will give way to scattered showers and thunder, and a steady wind. Behind the front, a refreshing airmass will settle into the region Friday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunder, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 0s
Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
