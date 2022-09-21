Sunny and hot on this last day of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on this last full day of summer. As high pressure drifts east, a cold front will begin to approach the region. Thursday morning’s sun will give way to scattered showers and thunder, and a steady wind. Behind the front, a refreshing airmass will settle into the region Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunder, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 0s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

