Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
(STOCK)
Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors
FILE - Window air conditioning units sit in windows in New York. In a major action to address...
Senate ratifies international climate deal on refrigerants
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6