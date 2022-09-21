Senior Statesmen of Virginia discuss housing benefits for seniors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is talking about the future of housing and benefits for seniors.

The group is working on age-friendly housing and planning, as well a updating zoning ordinances.

The purpose of the event was to advocate for housing priorities that will benefit older people.

“We’re thinking about ways to allow folks to not only move in to new places that can accommodate elderly or senior individuals, but also ways for folks to remain in their home if they wish so different updates,” TJPDC Regional Planner Ian Baxter said.

