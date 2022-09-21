Sen. Creigh Deeds announces he will run for re-election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds says he is running for re-election in 2023.

Right now, Deeds represents the 25th District, but because of redistricting he will now run in the 11th District. He originally lived in Bath County, but is moving to Charlottesville so he can run in this newly-drawn district.

Sen. Deeds says that his work to continue to pass mental health legislation is one of the reason that drives him to run again.

”The goal is to create a system that’s a model for the rest of the country. A system that provides people with the services they need, no matter where they are in Virginia,” Deeds said.

He says he does not want to distract from the congressional election and will start to campaign after the November Election.

