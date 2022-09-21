Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Creigh Deeds announces he will run for re-election

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds
Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds says he is running for re-election in 2023.

Right now, Deeds represents the 25th District, but because of redistricting he will now run in the 11th District. He originally lived in Bath County, but is moving to Charlottesville so he can run in this newly-drawn district.

Sen. Deeds says that his work to continue to pass mental health legislation is one of the reason that drives him to run again.

”The goal is to create a system that’s a model for the rest of the country. A system that provides people with the services they need, no matter where they are in Virginia,” Deeds said.

He says he does not want to distract from the congressional election and will start to campaign after the November Election.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
Amaje Parker
Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week
Stratford Village Apartments
One dead following an apartment fire in Roanoke, about 100 displaced
Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of...
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage