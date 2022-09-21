One dead following an apartment fire in Roanoke, about 100 displaced

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following an apartment fire in Roanoke late Tuesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire occurred at the Stratford Village Apartments in Roanoke, where about 100 residents live.

Crews say they had to force doors open to many of the rooms in the building to let residents out. Crews also say they will have to make sure the fire alarms are working before allowing residents to return to the building.

Three people that were taken to the hospital are in critical condition. Another sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting residents. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

