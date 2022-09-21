Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts magical fundraiser for all-inclusive park

A very special playground is soon coming to Lafayette Park, all thanks to a fundraiser started...
A very special playground is soon coming to Lafayette Park, all thanks to a fundraiser started by the Lake Monticello Community Foundation.(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An all inclusive playground is coming to Lake Monticello.

This means children with disabilities will be able to use the jungle-gym and swings.

The Lake Monticello Community Foundation is raising money to complete the playground at Lafayette park.

To fund some of it, there will be a benefit magic and illusion show by magician Wes Iseli at Fluvanna High School on Friday, September 30.

“We needed about $100,000 to put this playground together, so we’ve been doing all kinds of fundraising activities to get it constructed and built,” Scott Mein with the foundation said.

Click here if you want to donate or join in the magic show.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds
Sen. Creigh Deeds announces he will run for re-election
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
Amaje Parker
Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week
Stratford Village Apartments
One dead following apartment fire in Roanoke; about 100 displaced