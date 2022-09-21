Lake Monticello Community Foundation hosts magical fundraiser for all-inclusive park

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An all inclusive playground is coming to Lake Monticello.

This means children with disabilities will be able to use the jungle-gym and swings.

The Lake Monticello Community Foundation is raising money to complete the playground at Lafayette park.

To fund some of it, there will be a benefit magic and illusion show by magician Wes Iseli at Fluvanna High School on Friday, September 30.

“We needed about $100,000 to put this playground together, so we’ve been doing all kinds of fundraising activities to get it constructed and built,” Scott Mein with the foundation said.

Click here if you want to donate or join in the magic show.

