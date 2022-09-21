Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion, according to authorities.

Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27, WNEM reported.

The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released more information about the charges.

McGrandy was placed on administrative leave by Vassar Public Schools on Sept. 21 pending the result of the investigation, the district said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives to the ceremonies to commemorate the...
Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Around 200 stranded whales die in pounding surf in Australia
Biden says Russia’s war should "make your blood run cold."
Biden: Russia’s war should ‘make your blood run cold’