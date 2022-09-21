Advertise With Us
Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

