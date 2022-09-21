Advertise With Us
Changes heading our way

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & rumble of thunder, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, high: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: around 80...Lo: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

