Changes heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & rumble of thunder, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, high: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: around 80...Lo: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

