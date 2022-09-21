Change in the Weather and Change of the Seasons for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Change of the seasons from Summer to Fall will occur as the weather set up delivers a big change in temperatures for the late week. A strong cold front Thursday, around midday, could trigger a few showers or a storm. No widespread rain expected. Once the front pushes through, it will turn breezy and temperatures will fall, as much cooler air arrives into Friday morning. The Autumn Equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:04 PM.

Chilly nights and cool days Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm a little more for Sunday, ahead of te next cold front that may bring a few scattered showers on Sunday. Below average temperatures will carry into next week, with a largely dry weather pattern.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, passing shower or storm. Turning breezy. Falling temps by PM. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs upper 60s to low 70s.

