Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Football Team had an impressive performance last Friday.

Quarterback Amaje Parker threw four touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 56-0 win over Monticello High School, making him the Falcon Club player of the week.

“I give a lot of credit to our coaches, they have high expectations for me. They go hard on me in practice, and that makes the games easy for me,” Amaje said.

“I coach him hard all the time, I’m never satisfied with his performance. Being a quarterback, I think, it’s really important he and I have a really good relationship and talk to me about things he may not be satisfied with. He just wants to be a great player and lead his team, and so far he’s doing a good job working toward that,” Coach Brandon Isaiah said.

Amaje’s touchdown passes all came in the first half. He has led the Patriots to a 3-1 record this season, the team is scoring an average 41 points per game.

“We still haven’t played our best ball yet. We’re still trying to figure this whole thing out with some newcomers to the team. Our best is yet to come,” the quarterback said.

