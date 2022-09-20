Warmer/Hot Wednesday. Strong Cold Front Thursday, for Cool Down into Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm to hot for the last full day of Summer, Wednesday. A strong cold front Thursday will bring some scattered showers and possible storm. Behind this front, breezy and much cooler conditions for Friday, the first full day of Fall. Autumn Equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:04 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows 55-60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, little more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, scattered showers or storm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, nice, warm, Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s.

