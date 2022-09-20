Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Warmer/Hot Wednesday. Strong Cold Front Thursday, for Cool Down into Fall

Few Scattered Showers/Storm Thursday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm to hot for the last full day of Summer, Wednesday. A strong cold front Thursday will bring some scattered showers and possible storm. Behind this front, breezy and much cooler conditions for Friday, the first full day of Fall. Autumn Equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:04 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows 55-60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, little more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: Variable clouds, scattered showers or storm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, nice, warm, Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Last days of summer
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and warm
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM