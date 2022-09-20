Advertise With Us
Virginia Libertarian party leaders vote to dissolve state organization

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - The State Central Committee of Virginia’s Libertarian Party has voted to dissolve the organization here in the Commonwealth.

Holly Ward was Chair of the state committee. She said she cast the deciding vote in a meeting on September 11.

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Ward told WDBJ the action was necessary, because she believes the national organization no longer reflects longstanding Libertarian values.

“I’m sad that the term Libertarian that I’ve used for so many years to identify myself, is being contorted in this very public way, to be completely antithetical to the entire definition of what it means,” Ward said. “And if no one else is going to speak out, I am certainly going to.”

We have requested comment from the National Libertarian Party and we will update this story when we receive a response.

