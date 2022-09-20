Advertise With Us
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia.

Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S.

“In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary care physicians, and unfortunately in the U.S., the guidelines for treating tobacco dependence suggests that smokers who are interested in quitting seek help from their primary care physician,” said Melissa Little with UVA Health.

768 people will participate in the UVA Health study for 4-8 weeks to quit smoking.

