Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.
The fourth Tuesday in September is National Voter Registration Day.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Election Day is approaching quickly for Americans, but the question is: are you registered to vote?

The fourth Tuesday of September is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012.

Hundreds of thousands of people participate each year. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

Each state has different registration requirements.

You can find out more about your area at Vote.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
With Griner in jail, WNBA players skip Russia in offseason
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN leader discusses 'a winter of global discontent'
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task