Sunny and warm

Warm mid-week, cool late-week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A weak frontal boundary continues to move east. High pressure will build in with a light northerly wind. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 80s today, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to near 90 on Wednesday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front heading east. A few scattered showers will be possible Thursday, followed by much cooler conditions for Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

