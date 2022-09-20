Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sen. Warner discusses his Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner says he is excited about his Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act passing the Senate.

The bill aims to free divorced spouses from paying off student loan debt they share.

Victims who are escaping from abusive marriages will also no longer be responsible for student debt belonging to their abuser.

“This is long overdue,” Sen. Warner said Tuesday, September 20. “It shouldn’t have taken this long, but it is a small piece of relief.”

The House is expected to vote on the bill later this week.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
UVA Health is starting research with pharmacies to help people quit smoking
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia
Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots
classroom
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment