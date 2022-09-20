Pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge closed until late October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge is going to be closed a little longer.

The tunnel is now expected to be closed until late October. The detour route will be the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the crosswalk near the Downtown Transit Station.

Charlottesville is working to extend the tunnel, and an underground storm water detention system is being rebuilt.

If you are driving under the bridge on Water St., traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minute intervals to give construction vehicles time to enter and leave the work zone.

