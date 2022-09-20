Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina...
First responders were dispatched to a school bus crash in North Charleston, South Carolina Tuesday. It was reported the bus hit a student before crashing into a building.(North Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)
By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities reported a school bus hit a student before crashing into a storefront in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WCSC reported.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Rainey did not provide any details about the student’s injuries.

According to the Charleston County School District, the bus was transporting students from North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary when the incident occurred.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital.

Two high school students were struck by debris caused by the crash and taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
Tax rebates going out to some Virginians
Home Depot (FILE)
Home Depot taking over most of Fashion Square Mall
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Update: CPD investigating incident at intersections surrounding Elliott Avenue
Emergency crews assisting an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Albemarle County
Fatal plane crash investigation underway in Albemarle Co.

Latest News

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
At least 6 hurt in Chicago apartment building blast, officials say
Rain is impacting this year's tomato harvest in California. (KOVR via CNN Newsource.)
Rain at the wrong time impacts California tomato harvests
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
AERIALS: Chicago apartment building explosion
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump legal team balks at judge’s declassification questions