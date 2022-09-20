Last days of summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. Near 90 degree temperatures can be expected tomorrow, ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Mid 50s

