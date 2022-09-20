Last days of summer
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, as temperatures warm into the mid 80s. Near 90 degree temperatures can be expected tomorrow, ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Mid 50s
