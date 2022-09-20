JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square.

With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people.

“We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more people,” Randy Rogers with JABA said. “Have more availability and access to this service.”

Counselors will be guiding older adults through the process.

“The majority of the people that we help are on Medicare, and this service is vitally important to them so that they can put a little extra money back in their pockets next year,” Rogers said.

JABA’s program also helps to make sure each plan fits the person’s needs.

“Make sure that they’re got a good plan for their prescriptions or their health care,” Rogers said. “Staying with the same plan from year to year may not be the best option for you.”

Rogers says brining in-person counseling back to this service - something they couldn’t do these last couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic - will help more people.

“We’re expecting now this year, having the availability of in-person as well as Zoom and phone, that we’re going to be able to help a whole lot more people,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.