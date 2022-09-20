Advertise With Us
Gas prices may rise in the coming months

By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are falling week by week in Virginia, but that might be coming to an end.

Prices dropped by roughly $0.30 per gallon within the last month.

As of Monday, September 19, the average price in Virginia is $3.40 a gallon.

AAA believes there are many factors that may cause this streak to break.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine has been a big factor, global demand for crude oil, and also concerns since we are deep into hurricane season,” Morgan Dean with AAA said. “We’re actually starting to see Hurricane Fiona affect Puerto Rico. All those different factors can affect crude oil prices, which in turn effects gas prices.”

Dean says Virginia has not seen a slower decline yet, but it could be on the way.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

