Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car.
BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19.
You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot.
These new vaccines have been formulated to protect against the most common omicron variants of the coronavirus.
