Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car.

BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19.

You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot.

These new vaccines have been formulated to protect against the most common omicron variants of the coronavirus.

