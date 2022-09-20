Advertise With Us
Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car.

BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19.

You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot.

These new vaccines have been formulated to protect against the most common omicron variants of the coronavirus.

