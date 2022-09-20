Advertise With Us
CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax

Buford Middle School (FILE)
Buford Middle School (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Emergency responders are on the scene at Buford Middle School in Charlottesville.

Police were called out to the school around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, for a report of a person with a gun at the school.

CPD says it has cleared the building, everyone is safe, and that this was another hoax.

Editors Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

RELATED ARTICLE: CHS students safe, CPD investigating hoax 911 call

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

