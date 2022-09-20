Advertise With Us
Augusta County and Highland County officials searching for escaped inmate

Shaun Gwin
Shaun Gwin(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Highland County and Augusta County Sheriff’s Offices are looking for an escaped inmate.

According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250.

Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said he kicked out the window of a deputy’s vehicle. The deputy was not injured during the escape.

“Shaun Gwin has escaped from Law Enforcement custody. If you see him, notify law enforcement immediately. Do not approach Mr. Gwin”, said Sheriff Ronald Wimer of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Gwin is described as a 34-year-old white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was las seen wearing an orange MRRJ jumpsuit.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

