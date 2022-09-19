Advertise With Us
Warmer Final Days of Summer. Tracking Autumn Cold Front for the Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer temperatures through Wednesday for the final days of Summer. A strong cold front Thursday will bring some scattered showers and possible storm. The late week cools down and much cooler for Friday, the first full day of Fall. Autumn Equinox occurs Thursday evening at 9:04 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, little more humid. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Thursday: VAriable clouds, scattered showers or storm. Cooler. Highs low 80s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs mid 70s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, nice, warm, Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s.

Tracking Hurricane Fiona and Autumn Cold Front