UVA designating Morven Farm as ‘Sustainability Lab’

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is designating Morven Farm as its first Sustainability Lab, according to the Cavalier Daily.

The new designation will expand opportunities for research at Morven, including environmental sciences.

Plans for new programs include symposiums focused on sustainability and enhancing the Morven Kitchen Garden, Morven Summer Institute, and the First Lady’s Food Lab.

