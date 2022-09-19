Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers.

The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fifteen employers are slated to be there, including Orange County Public Schools and the postal service.

Bring your resume and get ready to get hired.

For more information, contact Jenny Biche at (540) 614-2604 or jenny.biche@fredgoodwill.org.

