CHS: students safe, no threat found

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School says its students are safe and a lockdown has been lifted after police searched the school.

Emergency responders were called out to CHS around 1:20 p.m. Monday, September 19, for a report of a possible active shooter.

The Charlottesville Police Department now says this call was a hoax.

“Calling in a false report to the police is illegal,” CPD said in a press release. “Our officers are currently investigating this crime.”

CHS tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. that a call came into police indicating that a student had been hurt at the high school. but it was unaware of any risk or any incident. The high school announced a few minutes later that the lockdown had been lifted, and that police identified no threat.

Principal Rashaad Pitt released the following statement:

“This afternoon the Charlottesville Police Department received a 911 call about CHS that has since been determined to be a hoax. The message went to 911 and falsely indicated that a number of CHS students were hurt. We have now learned that this hoax call has also been reported in other communities.

Even though the school reported no unusual activity, CHS entered into a lockdown to allow the police to do a thorough search. After the search, the CPD identified no unusual activity or threat and gave the all-clear for CHS to resume their normal activity.

Calling in a false report to the police is illegal, and the police are investigating this crime. We take such matters very seriously and will not tolerate such harmful misinformation.

In addition, this false report caused extreme stress and disruption at CHS and in our community. Counselors and mental health professionals are on hand at the school to speak with students and staff. We encourage families to check in with your students tonight.”

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.

CHS Families: The lockdown has been lifted. Police found no students injured and identified no threat. They have given an all-clear for normal activities to resume. We know that this has been a very stressful experience. Thank you for your understanding. More info to come. — Charlottesville HS (@CHSBlackKnights) September 19, 2022

CHS Families: All students are safe. A call came in to the CPD indicating that a student had been hurt at the high school, but the school is unaware of any risk or any incident. Even so, we have gone into lockdown to allow the police to investigate and clear the building. — Charlottesville HS (@CHSBlackKnights) September 19, 2022

